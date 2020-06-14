PF Secretary General Davis Mwila says party members holding premature campaigns for the 2021 adoption will be expelled as candidates for the coming general elections will only be picked on merit.

He said when he addressed Luanshya District PF members that he is aware of people that want to use money for adoptions and cause confusion in the ruling party.

“All sitting MPs, Mayors, Councillors must deliver, or they must forget about adoption. If you do not deliver, if you do not work, forget about adoptions. If you are a Councillor and you have failed, forget about adoption,” Mr Mwila warned.

He said only party members who have worked hard for the party must be rewarded for the work they have done.

“Do not recommend appointments based on personal relationships or friendship but on hard work and commitment to the party. Everyone wants to be an MP. You have only been a Councillor or Mayor for few years and you are already destabilising the party structure with your campaigns to be an MP. We shall kick you out and you shall not even enter your promised land. We have heard you what you are doing. You are Constituency Chairman, you want to be MP and you start suspending people who are not supporting you. We will not accept that. If someone is a Civil Servant and you want to contest, why disturb a sitting MP? Resign and join politics,” Mr Mwila said.

He said some of the impatient PF members will get frustrated and join other political parties because they are in a hurry for top leadership.

Mr Mwila further warned Mufulira PF members who are fighting members of parliament.

“We cannot have an ordinary member fighting a Cabinet Minister. This is the first time in my life that I have seen an ordinary party member fighting a Cabinet Minister and we are just watching. People in Mufulira will face our wrath before we head back to Lusaka. Enough is enough with this behavior,” Mr Mwila said.

He also told party members to prepare for voter registration which will commence this October.

“Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that there will be Voters Registration starting in October 2020. All of us must be ready to take people for registration. Not just playing around. Whichever political party which will register more members will win elections. You must start with NRCs, start from branches, wards and constituency. All your children and community members without NRCs must get NRCs and register as voters. No everyday fighting to be Councillor, Mayors, MPs, positions you will never even get,” Mr Mwila said.