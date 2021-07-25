Richard Waga

DEAD SWAP

Dearest civil servants follow my lead for a bit.This is roughly what should take place for the so called debt swap to happen.(it’s not a debt swap, but loan refinancing)

1. A reconciliation of what has not been remitted and still outstanding plus penalties on all loan portfolios.

2. A calculation of the amount required to redeem all the loans.

3. A request for a supplementary budget by MOF to fund public service finance company to be able to buy the debts.

4. Restructuring of the public service finance company

5. Disbursement of money to various banks and finance institutions to payoff all the loans.

6. A resumption of deductions from civil servants’ salaries under new terms by public service finance company.

Our contention is that such a tedious process never happened to effect a debt swap. And can’t happen in two weeks or six months. There is no money in the supplementary budget to fund such a huge amount in the midst of the pandemic recession. The priority is misplaced for a debt swap when we have unpaid pensioners and new recruitees not yet on the payroll.

Last and most importantly, you know how deceptive your government is. You know how they have been removing allowances from your pay. You know how long you have been denied your various arrears of allowances. What makes you think this thing is real? Is it really real without a signed agreement with banks? Is it real without supervision of cabinet and parliament?

Just common sense is what matters not wishful thinking.

There no gratitude in applauding people for using your own money to delay your loan repayment thereby worsening your personal credit rating.

Richard W