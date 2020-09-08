By Namukolo Lubinda

One of the six people that had died in the Barotse plains after their boat was drowned in the water has appeared in Limulunga together with her child.

Some Family members in Limulunga at the market identified the victim and reported the matter to police. and that’s how they took her to the Police.

After being interrogated by the police the woman agreed that she is the one that died last year in the Barotse plains together with others.

She told the police that where she was staying there was a lot of people who were suffering. She told the police that the people who were keeping her sent her to buy tomatoes at Limulunga market that how she met her relatives.

After her narration the police called the father of the woman. And the father was shocked to see her daughter with the grandchild behind her back. The father identified her daughter and told the police officers that behind her back there was a mark that he had done to her due to her stubborn during her primary schools days as she used to refuse going to school and used to wipe her out. The police removed her clothed and found the mark still intact behind and that’s how the believed the whole story.

Full story here,

The deceased met their fate on Wednesday the 18th December 2019, as they were crossing the Zambezi river in Nandombe area when their boat capsized to due to bad weather. they drowned they were trying to cross the river.

5 from one village in Mombo area of Limulunga district.

The following were the details of the deceased, 1.mbikusita muyunda 13yrs f, 2.mwami kaumba m paddler,3.mulemwa chimanda f, 4. biemba kakoma 5.,bertha kakona,6. baby masambo biemba

Hunger induced death. The victims went in the Barotse plains to sell mangoes, the oldest aged 19 and a 5 months old baby including the one who helped to paddle them across. This is due to the hunger which had penetrated Barotseland.

The deceased were buried on the 20th December 2019.

On the Photo: their coffins at Limulunga mortuary