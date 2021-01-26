DEAFENING SILENCE ON THE NSAMA NSAMA AND JOSEPH KAUNDA INQUEST WORRIES LUSAKA LAWYER

Lusaka – 26/01/21

Lusaka based lawyer Mulambo Haimbe has questioned the deafening silence from the Judiciary on the request to open an inquest into the shooring and killing of National Prosecution Authority Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda on 23rd December,2020 by the police.

Mr.Haimbe who is representing the family of the late Joseph Kaunda says he has written to the Judiciary urging them to quickly open up an inquest in order to establish the circumstances under which the deceased was killed.

“As the public might be aware,we wrote to the judiciary more than two weeks ago urging them to open up an inquest in the death of Mr Kaunda.We have also had a sight of the letter written by the lawyers representing Mr Nsama’s family but upto this date,the Judiciary has been quiet.The question we as well as the members of the public and indeed the families have is why is the Judiciary not setting up the inquest despite the law in the inquest Act being clear”, he asked.

The Lusaka lawyer has vowed to send a second letter with a hope that the Judiciary will this time do the correct thing by setting up an inquest into the two killings.

Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda were shot and killed in cold blood by officers of the Zambia police on 23rd December 2020 during the questioning of President Hakainde Hichilema.

President Edgar Lungu demanded for a report from inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja on the shooting and killing to be released by December 28th,2020.

The public still awaits the contents of the said letter by press time.

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM