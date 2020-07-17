Dear Bally aka Hakainde Hichilema.

By: Agness Namumba.

May your health and everything that concerns you continues to reign in goodness.



I remember those days when we immaturely used to jump on the bandwagon, go on and fourth supporting the negative speeches about you, well that’s what society offers us. Grew up thinking that if you were to become president then Zambia would be divided, due to these thoughts ,hatred grew towards your tribe and tribe cousins because then it was an imposed lie that tribalism was going to progress to xenophobia , such fear of distorting our national anthem “one land and one nation” , burying ” dignity and peace ” was the fear every person who heard your name being mud had .

Its so sad , most people neglected a warrior and went for a silent bell , but God has got a way of keeping his own and maturing people under his thumb. Its a fair deal that we have been handled carelessly and this has caused our eyes to open, people treasure a good thing fully when the arrival delays and now its due time .

Its so breaking that people work like dogs and eat like birds , its so shocking ‘ how they avoid issues affecting their people like a plague’ when all that people need is a fair shake , not only that but when responsible citizens take dove actions , they jump off the deep end ready for a cat and dog’s fight . When an awake vulnerable one wants to speak out , they ensure that his hair stand on its end. When they go over like a lead balloon , workers scrap the bottom of the barrel whilst ‘they eat like horses . If only they were to take a dose of their own medicine, maybe their selfish desires would become selfless but pride won’t let them else their ego will be wounded , some know that they are now racing against time , so they are putting stones in every pocket they possibly have .



With all this going on , only a dead blind man can’t see that there’s hope for our territory. Because now I have learnt that the vision you have is highly focused like that of a mighty eagle , its a lie that you’re selfish, you just know how to guard resources. You fit like a glove for this nation, despite being cased behind bars , you still watched like a hawk. Its so comforting that you have what it takes to be a bally for the nation, the mind that you have is like that of a steel trap, you are not a cat in gloves that catches no mice , its high time they accepted that you are a force to be reckoned with respect, your are fearless like a king of the jungle,a