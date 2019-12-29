BY Royd Moonga

Dear Chiluba , Dear Mwanawasa, Dear Rupiah Banda ,Dear Michael Sata, Iam sorry!!

Iam sorry to the above former Presidents .

What was I thinking to complain about K7 exchange rate to a dollar and K8 fuel per litre ? Was I mad ?

Dear Rupiah Banda, I’m sorry!!

Can you imagine that I insulted you when the exchange rate reached K5? I was so distraught when Mealie Meal reached K39 per 25Kg bag…I was a fool!

Because now we have some shameless man with exchange rate reaching k15 sometimes and 25 kg m/meal k200 some places. And he wants to go for 3rd term.

Dear Levy Mwanawasa, I’m sorry!!

I even called you Cabbage. When you sold us fuel at k6 per litre ,I complained and but still thought i was normal But Civil servants like teachers,nurses and other lower blanket worker used to afford cars. Little did I know.

Lungu would come to sell us fuel at k18 per litre and k100 buying less than 100 ZESCO units.

At least you as cabbage we could make salads nomba uyu …. mumpoto ..

Dear Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba, I’m sorry!!

Your corruption was not even corruption. You were so persecuted for buying shoes and suits. You should see what these guys are buying for themselves. They make your corruption look like you were an amateur at this game.

Dear Edgar Lungu, watuchusha muntu wandi,as Zambians we wish your reign is phased out of our lives because its been a disaster, we don’t understand why you are still insisting to be President when you literary have nothing to offer to the Nation..

Your record Mr Lungu is a disaster, I swear calling elections YOU vs SHIMUMBI the Comedian kuti amilopola by 10:00 batata.

Your Govt’s corruption is award winning , from forest reserves to mukula, from fire tender to ambulances, from roads to police houses , from nepotism to firing civil servants from other regions, from 48 houses to social cash transfer funds for the vulnerable..

GIVE US 1 REASON WHY YOU SHOULD NOT BE ASKED TO STEP DOWN ?????

WHAT WILL BE YOUR FATE AFTER LOOSING POWER ,WILL YOU WALK AS A PROUD MAN ?

#Fenkyu!!..