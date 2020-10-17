DEAR CHILUFYA TAYALI

HE WITHOUT SIN SHALL CAST THE FIRST STONE

THE OWNER OF THE 48 HOUSES IS STILL FREE, NO ONE IS SERVING A SENTENCE FOR PURCHASING FIRE TRUCKS, MUKULA DEALERS ARE ENJOYING LIFE, TEACHERS WITH FORGED DOCUMENTS ARE NOT IN JAIL, GASSERS ARE STILL WITH US DR CHILUFYA ACQUITTED BUT KAMBWILI IS IN JAIL

Congratulations on your achievement, i hear you have been celebrating for the past few days since the arrest of Dr Chishimba kambwili others are saying you even stopped changing clothes because they see you in a yellow T-shirt

Mr Tayali i want to remind you that we have a lot of issue as a country and focusing on your opponents is a share waste of time, because we hear you are supported and funded by PF to do what you do anyone who attacks the government becomes your enemy

You can not talk about the fire tender, gassings mukula tree and the 48 houses, because you know can not bite a finger that feeds you, but look you also have your own issues, make sure you are clean before sending another person to such a place, one may want to know what happened with your defilement case and I may want to know the source of your income

I am not on the side of ba kambwili but what I know is that he has children, a wife and Zambians at large that he has left in pain, who knows what may happen tomorrow, kapena naimwe mungasiye bans pampepo that’s if you are not clean

Teachers and nurses were found with forged documents, how many are in prison today? But because it involves a politician who don’t want to be identified as the owner of the business today is is sleeping in the cold with his complicated health issues

What you did is okey but the reasons behind your actions are not clean your time may be near because you are also in the same game, if your intentions are clear well and good continue with what you are doing but if you making food out of it then thunder maybe trying to locate you because you have broken so many hearts

May God see you through, otherwise the journey you have started is not an easy one, I wish you all the best throughout this journey!