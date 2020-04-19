DEAR HON DR CHITALU CHILUFYA, MINISTER OF HEALTH (ZAMBIA)

By Charles Ben Calleb

This is why messages from experts fail.

‘He said everyone should all join hands with President Edgar Lungu to ensure that moral discipline and personal responsibility take precedence and sacrifice now for a better tomorrow and a COVID-19 free country.’

For God’s sake, for once BE A DOCTOR and stop being a bootlicking politician. Imagine if you were in a consulting room and meeting a patient. Would you be telling the patient to join hands with a President to get well? You are a doctor first and foremost and stop politics.

The message you should be telling the Zambian people is this:

Fellow countrymen and women, our country’s hospitals can cope with few patients at a time. If so many of us get ill at the same time, the system will be overwhelmed and many people like pregnant mothers, children, surgical patients and so on, will not be helped as the hospitals get overwhelmed. Please stay home and avoid getting ill and passing on illness to others. Stay home to help your mother, your father, your brother and sister, and relatives to be looked after if they are ill. Many of you are already doing this and we the Zambian people thank you very much. Let us continue to stay home and save lives’

Stop using words like ‘discipline and sacrifice.’ They alienate people. They patronise people and make them feel childish and irresponsible. Zambians have been sacrificing for decades. They must be tired of hearing politicians say that word.

