Dear Mr. President,

We are not scared of the police, we are scared of what you are doing to this country.

The police will come, they will beat us or even kill us… that’s bearable.

We can heal from that. We are scared to be alive in a dead country. You and your government are killing it.

You are killing our country when you decide to ignore our voices. You are killing it when you instill fear in us.

You are killing it every time a coin goes missing from our Treasury and you don’t care. Please instead of intimidating the youths, address their concerns.

Thank you

Pilato