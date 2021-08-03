Dear President Anderson Mazoka… Next week your soul will be entirely put to eternal peace because your son President Hakainde Hichilema shall fulfill your dreams and visions for a better Zambia.

HH has grown wiser, stronger and mightier over the years and God officially set August 12, 2021 the date of redemption and deliverance from corruption, abuse of authority, discrimination of democratic & human rights & the breach of the LAW ‘Constitution’, poor healthcare (lack of medicines and manpower), poor education, misappropriations, theft & mismanagement of state resources & funds, high cost of living, high levels of unemployment, breakdown of the rule of law and professionalism in Government institutions, poor construction of infrastructures/facilities/institutions, illegal Government dealings with the international criminals in connection to terrorism (gassings, destruction of marketplaces, vandalism of properties etc) & theft of state resources, unsustainable debt, political violence sponsored by the Edgar Lungu Administration, Police Brutality, Abuse of Government Institutions, Cancellations of Student allowances, None payment of salaries & pensions, Tribalism, Nepotism, Low salary payments, high taxes, closure of private medias, losses of jobs & lives due to Police Brutality and Poverty and many more.

Your sudden death shocked us all but now the wound shall be healed and our hearts be filled with gladness. We love you so much President Anderson Mazoka. Thank you for your services, dreams and visions. We shall make you proud as you continue to sit beside our LORD in Heaven and watch us live in harmony, peace and prosperity. Now REST IN ETERNAL PEACE.

Yours Faithfully,

CIC PRESS Team Member.

(C) CIC PRESS TEAM