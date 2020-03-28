Dear President Lungu – Pilato

I am writing as a citizen of this beautiful country where you are the President. I am writing to express my support for your efforts in addressing the Coronavirus and the measures put in place to deal with this crisis. I do strongly believe that this is that moment when ideological differences and political favouritism must be put aside and for citizens to come together and push a single agenda. In pursuit for this, it is critical that we do not lose focus on the main goal no matter the temptation. By means of this open letter, I am offering my solidarity in full and call up on other well meaning citizens to step up and join the fight against Covid 19. My solidarity is offered out of my responsibility as a citizen of this beautiful country and as a member of the human race. It is my responsibility to defend my country and humanity at all times and in that spirit I come.

Mr. President, here attached is an alleged letter written to Prime Television, a Zambian broadcast company operating one as a source of information and two as a commercial entity . I do not agree or support the decision that was expressed by the company’s CEO, Mr. Shawa and if I could be allowed some generosity to describe it, I would call it, shallow and stupid. The decision by the Prime Television boss was not the best things he made and I understand after a good clean reflection, he came back and apologised. The apology by Mr. Shawa was timely and I believe welcomed by many. It is therefore, very disturbing and a drawback to see the attached letter where TopStar has decided to implement a government decision against their own citizen and a Zambian business. Two points here sir, Prime Television is a private entity operating and governed by the intuitions, feelings and perceptions of an individual while government is a system that lacks emotions and has perceptions apart from those of the officers in government. It is my considered view that while Prime Television may have the privilege to reflect the emotions of their boss, a government may not have that privilege against its citizen. Think about this Prime Television and its staff remain tax payers to the government and which your government needs to function. If this single player is disadvantaged and pushed out of business at a critical time as this, we all stand to lose as a country.

As a neoclassical realist myself am persuaded to see nothing but a contest of power between a government and a private citizen. This is a view that may be challenged by those involved but from where I stand it’s clear the government wants to show power to Prime Television boss who the real boss is. Mr. President this cannot be allowed to happen or be left unchallenged when its happening at a time the country is in desperate need of unity of purpose. Power balancing works better when played amongst equal players.

My advice in this situation is that TopStar should reverse its decision as it compromises the collective effort in addressing a common enemy we now have in name of Covid 19. The government of Zambia does need Prime Television because it is a confirmed force in information dissemination and that is very critical at this point. The government funded by taxpayers cannot make emotional decisions that may disadvantage taxpayers who rely on a private institution for critical information. My prayer and wish is that you Mr. President prevail on this and advise the ministry of communication to relax its push on a small Television station whose sole survival depends on adverts. And to also advise TopStar to withdraw their letter suspending Prime Television from their platform.

My prayer and wish during this difficult time of our lives is that we get more united and explore each other’s relevance and discover what we all can each achieve and our first assignment should be the Covid 19. The government and general public must resist anything and anyone who tries or appears to break us at a moment when we are threatened by a dangerous pandemic. The move to suspend the flight of Prime TV signal on Topstar Platforms is a bad move and may instead deepen the ideological divides that may have been in existence before now. We must take every opportunity to work with everyone especially at this point. When governments fight their citizens, it is usually governments that lose. The fight against Covid 19 is not a fight for the government alone but a fight for every human being alive today. Let’s do this together, we can fight afterwards.

To Mr. Shawa,

Sir, first of all I do appreciate the fact that you apologised and realised that your decision was a betrayal of your responsibility to protect and defend human life and its dignity. I am writing to acknowledge your apology and if it is within my power to accept it, I do without hesitation accept it. We all have a duty and responsibility to serve not only our country but human life to the best of our ability. Our belief in the dignity of life should be beyond profit and popularity. As your business grows so is its influence and as that grows, you and your business become not just your thing but an institution collectively owned with the public. The growth of Prime Television inadvertently makes you accountable to us the Zambian public and to humanity in general therefore, the decisions that you make must reflect our collective belief in the values we espouse as a people. It is true you own the business but it is the people that own its power. My prayer for you sir is that you avoid this betrayal of public trust both in your judgement as a Director of a key institution in our society. Subject your decision to structured scrutiny so that they don’t represent your personal interests but of a collective. Thank you both.

We hold a duty to our country to support and defend it whenever it is threatened. Covid 19 is not just a threat to Zambia but to every human being, let us all, together put our heads and focus on one enemy for now.

God bless Zambia