DEAR YO MAPS

REMAIN SILENT DON’T INSULT HER, SHE CAN BE YOURS AGAIN LOVE HAS NO CONDITIONS

Recently you released a song praying for your mother to live long, i advise you to dedicate the same song to your child so that your child can sing for izukanji to live long unlike wishing the innocent soul aborted that’s being foolish and selfish

I wish i had access to you yesterday my manager tried calling you and your manager but your phones went unanswered but hope this message find you even if they say BOLA IMAYAMBA ZERO ZERO you are not the first person to be a step father obviously you knew before you started your affairs unless if she kept it from you

Despite all the drama circulating on social media I still believe you guys can work on your differences and inspire a lot of young and upcoming couples, all issues can be resolved just try and avoid social media when dealing with such issues, unless if you are inspired by Chilufya Tayali

I am a student of life so i have learnt to try my level best not to condemn anyone for whatever reason, in this case I am not condemning you my bro for whatever happened between you and izukanji

The first lesson life taught me is never to forget where I come from and salute people who contributed to anything about me, my advise to you now is to never forget her because she is part of your blessings like it or not,

Secondly success is defined by the number of times you overcome failures, moving on quickly may not be good for both of you because you still love each other that you both can not deny

Issues of relationships are sensitive so it’s tricky to give advise, I can not advise you to separate because love can surprise the world when you decide to forgive each other and move on forgetting all what has been trending on social Media

I know many will tell you that certain decisions have to be made in the interest of your fans as a celebrity but don’t let people control your life, you have your own world to create and your own happiness to account for if you still love her then go for her and let them talk Fikapwa

Lastly make peace with her don’t allow her to curse you because curses do work that’s why the bible forbids it in Romans 12vs 14

don’t let fame deceive you and make it look like you can do better use your heart not fame to decide on this otherwise out of all tour million fans, no one knows what is in your heart but you alone

Yours Truly

Peter Mwango (Uncle Strawberry)