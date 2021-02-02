2nd February 2021

DEATH NOTICE :

WILLIAM BANDA’S WIFE DIES

Wife to the United Party for National Development (UPND) National Executive Committee (NEC) member William Banda, Judith, has died.

Mrs Judith Sakala Banda died a while ago at Kalingalinga Clinic in Lusaka.

The UPND has learnt with shock and deep sorrow the death of Mrs Banda.

On behalf of the UPND and my own behalf, we wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

We shall remember the bereaved family members in our prayers.

Funeral arrangements will be unvailed in due course.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General