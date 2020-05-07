“May your soul rest in peace Ian Mutambo, today the pain of losing you is difficult to bear because we needed you for some more years.” mourns President Hakainde Hichilema.

President, Hichilema charged that the death of 24-year biomedical technologist student from Zambezi district who died after a Power Tools bus plunged into the Kabompo river enroute to Lusaka is a result of negligence on the part of Patriotic Front Government.

Speaking on the “Burning Issue” on 5 FM radio , Mr Hichilema charged that Government’s decision to allow Ian Matambo to transport COVID-19 test samples using public transport was a sign of how irresponsible and negligent the Patriotic Front Government is.

He stated that it was criminal for the Ministry of Health (MoH) to expose Mutambo and other passengers aboard the Power Tools bus when the Government had enough donated resources to provide a separate vehicle to transport the samples.

“The loss of Mutambo, the young professional put on a bus to deliver COVID-19 test samples to Lusaka on a bus is the characteristic of an irresponsible Government. You can’t expose Mutambo and other passengers to the deadly Coronavirus,” said Mr Hichilema.

Mr Hichilema, who called for stern action to be taken against those responsible for the death of Mr Mutambo, also argued that high corruption levels and misappropriation of public funds were hampering the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Mr Ian Mutambo, a 24-year-old biomedical technologist from Solwezi district of North-western province perished when a Power Tools bus that he had boarded on his way to Lusaka to deliver COVID-19 test samples plunged into the Kabompo River on the 2nd of May, 2020.

