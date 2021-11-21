DEATH OF MKANDAWIRE TRAGIC, UNFORTUNATE-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has described the death of Kabwata MP, Levy Mkandawire as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘tragic’.

Speaking to journalists when he visited the funeral home for the late Kabwata lawmaker’s home this afternoon, the Head-of-State expressed sadness that Mr Mkandawire met his fatal end at his home.

The 7th President of the Republic, who says he fondly referred to Mr Mkandawire as ‘mwana wa kwithu’, a Ngoni term meaning ‘son of our soil’, stressed that Mkandawire would be remembered for championing the UPND cause at a time that “it was not fashionable to belong to UPND”.

And the President says he is optimistic that Law Enforcement Agencies-LEAs-will follow the matter to the latter to establish bizarre circumstances “behind the scenes of the death are established” without any undue interference.

President Hichilema has since wished the family to the late Good Speed and strength during this trying moment.

Mr Kandawire, in unexplained and bizarre circumstances, met his fate last Friday when a roaming BMW registration number ALM 5955 driven by a Jane Mwale lost control and rammed into his IST reg. Number ALM 2038 at his home in Chalata, Woodlands Extension.

Mkandawire’s remains, which lies in state at UTHs, will be put to rest at Lusaka’s Memorial park tomorrow.

The party has since appealed to members across the country to accord Mr Mkandawire a befitting send-off.

UPND MEDIA TEAM