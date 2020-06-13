Former deputy Minister of Justice and Chilanga UPND member of parliament Keith Mukata who is on death row for the murder of his security guard has pleaded for mercy from President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Mukata, a lawyer by profession, has said he is ready to be an ambassador of change once pardoned by the Head of State.

He said this at the launch of the Mukobeko Agricultural Poultry Project worth K1.7 million initiated by about 10 inmates and spearheaded by another death row inmate, former businessman and Inkteck Managing Director Mr Matthew Mohan.

The project was launched by Religious Affairs minister Godfrida Sumaili who represented Vice-President Inonge Wina.

Mr Mukata, who spoke on behalf of other inmates, said death row inmates should not only be pardoned when they’re too old to contribute to the country’s economic development.

He then appealed to President Lungu to remember inmates serving capital offences when considering prisoners for presidential pardon

and not only those in jail for minor offences.

Mr Mukata gave an example of Paul in the Bible who committed atrocities but God forgave him.

“Pardon us before we become too old so that we can contribute to national development,” Mr Mukata pleaded .

And Mr Mohan said the project which was conceived by inmates was aimed at creating relationships within society.

The project has created 15 jobs for civilians and 50 more are expected to be employed before the end of this month.

Rev Sumaili said the project was not only important to the service but the government as it would supplement the government’s efforts in providing skills training to inmates.