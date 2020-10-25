The death toll from Ghana’s church that collapsed has risen to 21 after rescue services personnel retrieved more bodies from the rubble.

The church located at Akyem Batabi, in the east of the country, collapsed as congregants were praying earlier in the week.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday sent condolences to the bereaved families with the death toll at that time standing at 15:

The pastor in charge of the Church of Prosperity, Akwa Isaac, is in police custody to assist in investigations.

Several worshippers were rescued from the three-storey building alive shortly after it collapsed.

The disaster management organisation in the country tweeted photos of rescue operations on Thursday: BBC News

