By: Patriotic Front- PF Reporter

PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says Government has not defaulted or failed to pay back the Euro Bond.

Mr. Mwanza says Government has put in place a comprehensive debt restructuring strategy adding that Zambia is not the only country that has asked for debt cancellation or suspension of interest as it is a global phenomenon.

He adds that only China will record growth of 1% because the COVID 19 has resulted in a recession across the world.

Mr. Mwanza says the money that has accumulated as debt in Zambia was used to spar visible development in the country.

He says all countries in the world borrow and what is important is how the money is used but stressed that President Edgar Lungu has directed that the country should not contract any more debt from the international market

The PF Deputy Media Director says the PF Government has invested heavily in infrastructure development and a specialised hospital in order to stem capital flight.

Speaking on 5FM Radio today, Mr. Mwanza says Zambia today is boasting of bringing back the Mununshi Banana Scheme in Mwense District, Luapula Province.

He says the Kafulafuta Bulk Water Project will connect one million people on the Copperbelt to end water challenges.

Mr. Mwanza says the Kafue Bulk Water Project which is 90% done will see water challenges in Lusaka become history.

The PF Deputy Media Director says the PF Government has increased the storage capacity of Lusaka Medical Stores from 9000 to 33 000 adding that medical hubs have been built in seven other provinces to stabilise supply of essential medical drugs across the country.

He says critics have failed to criticize the 2021 proposed national budget because it has responded to needs of Zambians.

Mr. Mwanza says even UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is happy because he will benefit from the 40% import tax on processed beef products as it will result in sourcing such products locally.

He says President Edgar Lungu has appointed more young people than any President in Zambia.

Mr. Mwanza says the Ministry of Commerce is giving loans for aquaculture while the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries is giving loans for goats and chickens.

Mr. Mwanza says youths should also take advantage of cooperatives to venture into gold mining.

He says the PF Government has helped 30 000 youths that have been sponsored to go to school in form of bursaries.