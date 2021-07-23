DEBT SWAP IS DIFFICULT TO IMPLEMENT BECAUSE OF HH – ANTONIO MWANZA

Fri July 23, 2021 | VoA

The Patriotic Front PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has complained bitterly about government’s failure to implement Debt Swap because of the opposition UPND leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema who has ordered banks not to aid the PF government in implementing the Civil Servant Debt relief.

“Debt Swap is becoming difficult to implement because HH has ordered all banks in the country and other financial lending institutions not to cooperate with government so that Zambians can vote against PF.” Ruling Party Media Director Antonio Mwanza said in Lusaka during the radio interview this morning.

