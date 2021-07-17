DEBT-SWAP IS JUST A VOTE-SWAP TRICK,

SAYS PEP LEADER, SEAN TEMBO,

TO ZOOK 210,000 CIVIL-SERVANTS VOTES,

& PSMF LACKS CAPACITY FOR K4-BILLION,

And the Key Question Voters are asking is:

DOES THE PF-GOVT REMIT EMPLOYEE PAY DEDUCTIONS TO NAPSA-&-MICROLENDERS?

The Analytical Answer is as follows:

For Some time now, it has been a very Open-Secret that Successive Regimes in Zambia, especially after 1991, have Culpably and Criminally been Flouting the Law and the Constitution, by NOT REGULARLY REMITTING the Statutory and/or Debt Accruals, for CIVIL SERVANTS, to the designated Institutions Including the NAPSA (National Pensions Savings Authority), WORKMEN COMPENSATION FUND, ZSIC, UNIONS, BAYPORT, UNIFI, STANBIC, ZANACO, ABSA-BARCLAYS, STANDARD CHARTERED, etc.

Apparently, CIVIL-SERVANTS are allegedly docked their due Deductions from their Salaries, but Someone in charge of that aspect of their Payroll, NEVER REGULARLY REMITS as per Constitutional dictates.

If this Information is truthfully accurate then it is no wonder as to why CIVIL SERVICE RETIREES are always given the PELETE & FWENKUFWENKU run-around, for even up to 20 years, without them obtaining their due Hard-Earned Pension and Retirement Benefits.

Even with their Micro-Loans, CIVIL-SERVANTS always Complain that BANKS are usually ILLEGELLY & UNILATERALLY EXTENDING the LOAN PAYBACK PERIOD way over and above the Loan Agreements.

An Anonymous Banker divulged that the problem is not with the BANKS nor the CIVIL-SERVANTS per-se, but with their Employer, the Successive Regimes, who somehow don’t play the proverbial Ball, hence forcing the Lenders to Back-to-Back punish and inconvenience the Borrowing CIVIL-SERVANTS, with Contracts and Interest Rates Extensions, just to Defray Default Costs.

Imagine if the 210,000 CIVIL-SERVANTS have BAYPORT or MICRO-FINANCE Loans, it means their Employer, the Government, is supposed to be duly Remitting to the Lenders, upon Deducting from CIVIL-SERVANTS PAYS, about K420,000,000 (US$19.1M), pm, or K5,040,000,000 (US$229.1M) pa.

So it would mean that in a three (03) years period, the Government would somehow get to Culpably and Criminally Misallocate and Misappropriate up to K15 BILLION or US$687.3B.

So if this were truly the case:

1. WHERE have these Funds gone to?

2. WHO is Accountable for this Is Indescretion?

3. WHY hasn’t Parliament Not Done Jack?

And, in the same mooted DEBT-SWAP suggestion, are CIVIL-SERVANTS being ZOOMED merely to BRIBE THEM into giving the Incumbent PF & EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU Regime their 210,000 VOTES?

And immediately after August 12th 2021 Elections, will the Poor CIVIL SERVANTS again be sadly made to continue Dancing to more

PF PELETE & FWENKUFWENKU?

Personally, My Take is:

If EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU & PF were Sincere, and were not just playing Political Tricks, of trying to ZOOK 210,000 CIVIL-SERVICE VOTES, then they should’ve rather just QUASHED ALL LOANS & INDEBTEDNESS COMPLETELY, of the 210,000 CIVIL-SERVANTS, by them Settling the said Institutions with Arrears and Loan Balances.

But the PF-&-LUNGU Regime Promise of a three (03) Months Pay Loan Deductions Relief, is being viewed quite suspiciously, by the majority of the 210,000 CIVIL-SERVANTS.

This is largely because of the timing:

Like 2 Weeks before the Elections Date, and with no guarantee if two weeks after voting, the PF Regime, if they Won, could again Extend the Relief in the August Salaries.

Conclusion:

DEBT-SWAP is just a PF VOTE-SWAP Trick to ZOOK the 210,000 CIVIL-SERVICE VOTES.

Analysis by:

MUNGELI YUDAH TEDDY MAKUNGU,

Governance and Business Strategist