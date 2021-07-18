By Tinkerbel Mwila

Grants management expert Brian Kayongo says the debt swap which government is implementing to ease financial pressures on civil servants will only benefit the public service workers on a short-term basis.

Government on Friday last week signed collective agreements with 15 public service unions on the implementation of the debt swap for all civil servants which is aimed at easing financial pressures on workers.

But Mr. Kayongo says in as much as civil servants may have increased disposable income for now, they may not enjoy their pension and gratuities in future as the material loan amounts, interests and penalties accrued by the banks will be settled by the government.

Further, Mr. Kayongo says the modalities on how the civil servants will pay back the loans should be investigated and that government needs to indicate whether the money will attract interest or it will be interest free.

