General Mahamat Kaka, son of Chad’s long-time President Idriss Déby, has been appointed the country’s leader, news agency AFP reports quoting an army spokesman.

#UPDATE The Chadian army have confirmed that General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, a four-star general who is the son of slain president Idriss Deby Itno, will replace him at the head of a military council pic.twitter.com/f141GysF1l

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 20, 2021