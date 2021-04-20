Déby was ‘injured while visiting troops’

Chad’s President Idriss Déby was injured when visiting troops battling rebels who had launched a major incursion last week from their base in Libya, the army said.

The 68-year-old leader came to power in an armed uprising in 1990.

He was often lauded for his efforts in fighting insurgency.

In 2020, he was awarded the highest military rank of Field Marshal because of the same efforts.

He had been set to lead the country for a sixth term after securing a huge lead in provisional results announced on Monday.

The army has announced that the government and parliament have been dissolved.

A military council is now expected to govern for the next 18 months.