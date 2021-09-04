By Darius Choonya

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it has reached an advanced stage in investigating some Patriotic Front officials and cadres.

Some of the PF officials being probed are Former Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Joe Malanji, President Edgar Lungu’s associates Valden Findlay and Patriotic Front Cadre Maxwell Chongu for financial related crimes.

In a brief statement, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga says the commission will give major pronouncements next week regarding the Commission’s investigations against the said people.

Meanwhile, the Commission has arrested a Copperbelt businessman Kelvin Chama alias King Deza and three others for trafficking 7.7 mililitres of Codeine, which was found in a bar at King Deza’s Lodge in Chililabombwe.

The Commission has since seized both the drugs and the Lodge were the Drugs were found.