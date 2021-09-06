The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Anti Money Laundering Unit were this morning scheduled to interrogate Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu for alleged money laundering activities.

According to sources close to the investigations, Mr. Lungu, who has appointed KCM Provisional Liquidator in 2019, is being probed for movement of funds from the Company’s Corporate Account to his personal account.

The sources said records from the bank also shows movements of huge amounts of fund from the official Provisional Liquidator account to Mr. Lungu’s personal accounts.

DEC has since frozen all accounts connected to Lungu after he allegedly attempted to transfers huge amounts of funds to an off shore account in the aftermath of the August 12 general elections.

And when contacted, DEC Public Relations Officer, Mattias Kamanga admitted that the commission is investigating Mr. Lungu for suspected money laundering and that a comprehensive statement will be issued later.