DRUG ENFORCEMENT COMMISSION ARRESTS FARMER FOR UNLAWFUL CULTIVATION OF CANNABIS PLANTS WEIGHING 3.8 TONNES

THE Drug Enforcement Commission in Western Province has arrested a 55 year-old man of Mulobezi District for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants weighing 3.8 tonnes.

Commission Spokesperson Theresa Katongo has disclosed this to Mwebantu that Oscar Kahale Kayambila, 55, a small scale farmer of Ntangeza village in Mulobezi District has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants intercropped with maize weighing 3.8 tonnes.

“We wish to caution members of the public that despite the approval of the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and economic purposes in Zambia, the Drug Enforcement Commission still has a mandate of arresting persons cultivating cannabis outside the aforementioned purposes in line with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cap 96 of the laws of Zambia.” She said.