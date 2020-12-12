By Brightwell Chabusha

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Alita Mbahwe’s contract has not been renewed.

Ms Mbahwe’s contract came to an end about a year ago and she kept working but has now been communicated to that her contract will not be renewed.

Sources familiar with the happenings say Ms Mbahwe will be replaced by someone from the Bank of zambia who is likely to be sworn in any time soon, the Daily Star reports.

It is not clear why Ms Mbahwe, who has been DEC boss from 2011.

Several efforts made to contact her did not yield any results as her mobile phone went unanswered.

“Our DGs contract has not been renewed, she has been sent home and last week. She was clearing her desk…