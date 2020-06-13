DEC CLOSSING UP ON FAZ GENERAL SECRETARY FOR MONEY LAUNDERING

By George Zulu

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) is investigating Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala for money laundering.

On Thursday, DEC collected computers and personal laptop from Kashala, paralysing operations at football house.

DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo has confirmed the development in a statement made available to Watch Newspaper.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission through the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) on 11th June, 2020 conducted an operation at the Football Association of Zambia as part of ongoing investigations involving Mr Adrian Kashala. Mr Kashala is being investigated for obtaining pecuniary advantage and money laundering,” the statement reads in part.

Kashala who is former police commissioner was retired in national interest early this by President Edgar Lungu.

Katingo explains that as part of investigations, the Commission seized a laptop and Central Processing Unit (CPU) to help with investigations.

“We wish to assure members of the public that the Commission remains committed to executing its duties in a fair and professional manner,” she explained.

DEC STATEMENT REGARDING FAZ RAID

Theresa Katongo

Public Relations Officer

Drug Enforcement Commission