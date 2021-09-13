IS JACK MWIIMBU NAIVE? IS THIS CORRECT?

DEC, FIC, ACC HEADS STAY IF PERFORMING WELL – JACK MWIIMBU

HEADS of investigative agencies should not fear dismissal provided they are following laws and procedures in their functions, Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu has said.The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) have been accused by some sectors of having been operating under political influence with calls for its heads to resign.

Rainbow Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says ACC, DEC, FIC and police are a danger to society because they operate in a partisan manner and persecute people to protect their jobs.But Mr Mwiimbu says the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration will not victimise any institutional head based on perceptions.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Mwiimbu said the UPND is a Government of laws that does not act on people’s opinions.He said the nation should give Government time to investigate issues thoroughly to make informed decisions.

At an appropriate time and after thorough investigations and analysis of whatever evidence is available, we will be in a position to take action. “We expect whoever is holding a position and have been allowed to continue performing these functions to perform prudently and in the interest of the nation,” Mr Mwiimbu said.

ACC director general Rosemary Khuzwayo declined to comment on the matter, while her FIC and DEC counterparts, Mary Chirwa and Musonda Simwayi’s mobile phones went answered.And speaking in an interview earlier, Dr Simwayi said financial crimes should be dealt with special interest because of the adverse impact they have on the national economy.

During the official opening of the First Session of the 13th National Assembly on Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema assured key governance institutions like DEC, ACC and FIC of increased funding and autonomy to operate.The head of State also announced plans to establish fast track corruption mechanisms to effectively deal with financial crimes.

Dr Simwayi said financial crimes should be dealt with expeditiously because there is little value realised from such cases if they take too long to investigate and conclude.“It will help a great deal because more often than not, you find that financial-related matters are dealt with like any other cases.

They should have a special interest because of the impact those matters have on the economy,” Dr Simwayi said.He also said the directive by President Hichilema to the Bank of Zambia and Ministry of Finance to ensure minimal cash transactions will make it easier for law enforcement agencies to track illegal movement of money.

Dr Simwayi said physical movements of cash become a challenge for law enforcers to investigate illicit financial activities because of inadequate evidence.He said increased funding will make DEC more effective because some of the issues which have delayed cases border on inadequate resources like vehicles, centralised information management and case management