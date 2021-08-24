The Daily Verdict

DEC grabs Maxwell Chongu’s Land Cruiser as PF Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha goes into hiding

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) last night raided the house of PF diehard Maxwell Chongu where they seized his newly purchased Land Cruiser and a Toyota Mark X belonging to his wife.

According to a source close to the development, 15 DEC officers went to search Chongu’s house on suspicions that he has some drugs.

However, after a two hours search , DEC could not find any drugs to implicate Chongu after which they ended up grabbing his two vehicles and left word for him to go and explain how he acquired the properties.

However, an impeccable source has also told The Candidates that DEC also visited the house of Phil Chikuwa the proprietor of Phil Auto but haven’t seized anything after lawyer Jonas Zimba intervened to challenge the legality of such an operation.

Meanwhile, a source within DEC says there is a crop of crooked officers who are taking advantage of the change of government by targeting to harass and intimidate PF members with the view of blackmailing them.

“There were raids last night but some of these things are not genuine. Yes we have a mandate but since when do our works mean following anyone in their homes to grab anything and asking them to prove that it was not proceed of crime? It’s shameful. it’s witch hunt and it will end up embarrassing the government. Some people are trying to take advantage of the situation so that they blackmail those from the former ruling party” a DEC source says.

However, the source says PF Chipangali Constituency MP Andrew Lubusha’s house was also visited at night but they could not find him.

Lubusha is said to be in hiding.

According to the source, the PF Chipangali MP was tipped off that DEC was going to visit his house and he ran away on his own.

Andrew Lubusha has even removed all personalized number plates from his vehicles which he has hidden by giving them to different people across the country.

Lubusha’s fleet of very expensive vehicles were flaunted on social media parked at his exquisite blocks of flats in Lusaka.

DEC is investigating Lubusha over a number of financial crimes including owning property beyond his usual earnings.

During the PF intraparty activities, Andrew Lubusha spent a total of K14 million to get adopted.

Meanwhile, according to insiders at DEC , Lubusha is also being investigated over a Fertilizer scandal in which he is suspected to have stolen bags of fertilizer belonging to farmers – The Daily Verdict