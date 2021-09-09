DEC INTERVIEWS PF SECRETARY GENERAL OVER SUSPECT
The Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC-has interviewed and recorded a statement from PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila in connection with a named suspect the commission is investigating.
DEC Public Relations Officer, Mathias Kamanga has confirmed the development in an interview with Diamond News.
He says Mr. Mwila was interviewed to help the commission with information of the suspect over alleged financial crimes being investigated.
Mr. Kamanga says the commission believes Mr. Mwila will help towards the investigation.
Meanwhile, when contacted for a comment by Diamond News, Mr. Mwila confirmed being questioned but says he is not a thief to be investigated and has maintained his innocence.
Credit: Diamond News
The problem with DEC and ACC is that they do not inspire confidence. They will just mishandle and bungle (botch) up cases so that there is acquittals even when crimes were committed. I think investigative wings first need to be upgraded with competent people even if it means hiring from outside. Investigations should only start after these institutions are enhanced and given the capacity.