DEC INTERVIEWS PF SECRETARY GENERAL OVER SUSPECT

The Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC-has interviewed and recorded a statement from PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila in connection with a named suspect the commission is investigating.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Mathias Kamanga has confirmed the development in an interview with Diamond News.

He says Mr. Mwila was interviewed to help the commission with information of the suspect over alleged financial crimes being investigated.

Mr. Kamanga says the commission believes Mr. Mwila will help towards the investigation.

Meanwhile, when contacted for a comment by Diamond News, Mr. Mwila confirmed being questioned but says he is not a thief to be investigated and has maintained his innocence.

