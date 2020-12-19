The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has lifted the seizure on the accounts belonging to Ono Savings and Credit Union following a directive from the Director of public prosecutions.

And Ono Savings and Credit Association has been ordered to pay the investors the money they deposited into the company inclusive of interest and the company is also required to recover the loans owed to the entity.

This is contained in a joint statement issued to the media by the communications department of the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Bank of Zambia.

A plea agreement has been concluded with the promoters of OSCA pursuant to which the seizure on the accounts has been lifted by DEC following a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In July this year, the Drug Enforcement Commission in collaboration with the Bank of Zambia has seized the bank accounts of Comsave Credit Union and ONO Savings and Credit Association for operating without a license.

Other terms of the Plea Agreement include the requirement for Ono Savings and Credit Association to periodically report to the Anti-Money Laundering Unit of the Drug Enforcement Commission and to the National Prosecutions Authority on the status of its obligations under the said agreement.

Members of the public with claims are advised to contact Ono Savings and Credit Association.

The Drug Enforcement Commission and the Bank of Zambia has further called upon the promoters of Ono Savings and Credit Association to comply with all the terms of the Plea Agreement and ensure that the interests of investors are duly protected.

Meanwhile, the matter regarding Comsave, is still under consideration by the Director for PublicProsecutions.