DEC probe “Zambian Ginimbi” Phil Chikuwa

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEC) is currently probing a Patriotic Front (PF) youth Phil Chikuwa who owns an auto company ‘Phil Auto’.

A source at DEC has told The Candidates that Chukuwa is among a list of PF aligned members who are under watch because in the previous administration, it was difficult to probe such individuals due to their political connections.

“We are currently looking into Mr. Phil Chikuwa and his transactions. Yes we could have done so a while ago but under the circumstances, it was hard so our catch now is that we have more freedom to deal with most PF members. Right now we have more teeth to bite and we feel confident because we have an environment that is supporting us,” the DEC told The Candidates

Phil Chikuwa is a young PF supporter who is very wealth and is popularly known as Zambian Ginimbi.-The Candidates