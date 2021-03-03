DEC TAKES INTEREST IN MINISTER’S HELICOPTER

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has taken an interest in the procurement of a Helicopter by Foreign Affairs Minister, Joe Malanji.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo has told Diamond News but could not however give details other than to indicate that the commission will give the public more details once concrete evidence has been established in the procurement of the K30Million worth helicopter.

And Mrs. Katongo says investigations have been instituted into the flaunting of money by some suspected PF cadres which have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Bankers Association of Zambia and Transparency International Zambia says it is worrying that huge sums of money is circulating outside the banking system which is a serious concern of money laundering.

BAZ Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Mwanza says money circulating outside the banking system will create hyperinflation.

TIZ Executive Director, Maurice Nyambe says it is shocking to see a free flow of money in circulation when the majority Zambians are suffering.