DEC THWARTS PLOT TO SWINDLE GOVERNMENT MINISTRY OFF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS

The Drug Enforcement Commission, (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka has arrested a Kitwe Businessman and a woman of Kalulushi for money laundering activities.

The duo has been jointly charged with money laundering activities involving over 180-thousand United States Dollars.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo has identified the suspects as Bernard Angetile, aged 54 of Riverside in Kitwe and Linda Wezi Ngwira, aged 53 of NAPSA Complex in Kalulushi.

They have is also been charged with obtaining goods by false pretences after swindling the Ministry of National Development Planning over the supply of laboratory equipment for a research centre in Lusaka Province.

Katongo says the business owners of Linber Enterprises Limited contracted to supply the equipment forged documents purporting that they had delivered part of the equipment in order to get the payment when in fact not.

She also reveals that they got 65 percent of the contract sum claimed on the tax invoice and used some of the funds to settle its accounts payables which included debts and staff salaries.