DECENT POLICE OFFICERS SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM PF EVIL ACTIVITIES.

We are aware of the illegal instructions being issued to police officers against the UPND members.

As UPND, we have great respect for the men and women in uniform as they are equally suffering at the hands of PF created economic problems.

Police officers and other security wings are human beings with families and relatives who need a decent government of the UPND in 2021.

We call on the security wings to refuse carrying out illegal commands from outgoing PF politicians as we don’t want you to be targets of your fellow citizens who have rejected the PF.

You must know by now that PF politicians are hypocrites who will never defend you when the illegal assignments they are giving now will land you in trouble. They will leave you to face the consequences as an individual.

Patrick Mucheleka

UPND Deputy Secretary General