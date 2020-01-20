By Phoenix Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister, Nkandu Luo says her decision to revoke land offered to individuals on Harmony farm and Batoka ranch in Choma District is final.

Professor Luo last Friday reversed the sale of over 800 hectares of land by the Choma Municipal Council after the local authority failed to follow procedure in demarcating the land at the said farms.

Professor Luo says her Ministry has since notified the ministry of lands on the matter and will not allow land meant for livestock research and production to be offered to individuals.

She says the plots on the state farms belong to cattle, pigs, goats and chickens and advised all those who have been given offer letters or titles to shred their documents.

Professor Luo says it is sad that out of the initial 4,000 hectares of land on harmony farm, only 2,100 hectares has remained with the institution.

Speaking in Choma during a tour of the facilities, Professor Luo says the remaining 2,100 hectares of land will immediately be fenced off and anyone found trespassing or claiming ownership of any piece of land will be prosecuted.

She further called on Southern Province Minister, Dr. Edify Hamukale to ensure police patrol the state farms.

