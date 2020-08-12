DEFAMATORY ARTICLE ATTRIBUTED TO BATOKA ONLINE TABLOID AGAINST MYSELF

By MULAMBO HAIMBE.

An article titled “HH is too stubborn” authored by the above named tabloid has been brought to my attention. Aside from being a falsehood and a desperate attempt to malign me, the article is clearly malicious and devoid of any truth whatsoever. It is laughable to say the least but injurious of my reputation nonetheless.

The purpose of my issuing this statement is to distance myself from the article and its content. More importantly however, I note that several individuals are circulating the article thus accelerating the injury it has caused to my reputation. I have identified some of those individuals and politely requested them to mitigate the harm they are causing my reputation by retracting their reference to it and unreservedly apologising to me.

Failing that, and while my rights remain fully reserved, I wish to warn that I have instructed my lawyers to take all necessary legal action, both criminal and civil against all persons associated with the publication of the impugned article as well as those knowingly causing its further publication by circulating or distributing it. Legal action will be taken at the cost of all such persons. Kindly take Heed.

Mulambo Haimbe.