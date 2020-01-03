By Lindah Cheleka

The Opposition UPND has doubted the impact some of its councilors who are being enticed to join the ruling PF will have in the 2021 general elections.

Party Secretary General Steven Katuka tells Phoenix News that it has become a way of governing by the PF to entice UPND councilors into joining their party.

Commenting on the resignation of Steven Nshimbi, the UPND Munyambala Ward Councilor in Mufumbwe District to join the Patriotic Front recently, Mr. Katuka says councilors are not joining the ruling party voluntarily but are being enticed into joining the party at a cost.

He adds that all letters of resignation by UPND councilors are phrased in a particular manner because they are standard letters prepared for them and not prepared by themselves.

