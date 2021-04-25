DEFECTIONS OF THOSE THAT HAVE GONE TO PF IS A SELF CLEANSING PROCESS AND ARE OF NO EFFECT.

The past few weeks we have watched the fake euphoria that has characterised the PF each time they have received a solitary individual that was once our member but has now chosen to trade his principles on the altar of expediency and selfishness. These have been defections of our former members that have sold out and decided to join the opulent feasting at the table of looters that have driven our once vibrant economy into junk status at the expense of advancing the poor people’s revolution to reclaim back our country and fix our economy.

While as UPND it is our long held principle never to talk ill of our former members whenever they choose to abandon the noble task to liberate our country from PF misrule and plunder of our economy, it is an open secret that those that are defecting to PF are either frustrated people that have been rejected by the grassroots and as such would not have been adopted to stand in the coming elections or are our former MP’s who are sold out for a few pieces of silver and took the side of the oppressors during debates and the voting on the rejected Bill 10.

Non of the so-called defectors has left solely based on principle. This is self cleansing and has no effect on our party. They have all left after realizing that we have rejected them after learning of their treacherous conduct whilst in the party. Our structures and general membership around the country are intact and solid as ever, so no one must be fooled. This coming election is about the people of Zambia and not about the dictates of the stomachs of a few selfish individuals who only care about themselves.

This election is not even about UPND or HH, but it is about the unemployed graduates that currently have no hope of ever finding a job, it’s about the bus owner and driver who is constantly harassed and extorted of money by PF cadres at bus stations, it’s about the many poor people that can’t afford to send their children to school, it’s about the poor farmers who can’t afford to buy farming inputs, it’s about a family with a sick relative who upon going to the hospital are given no medicine and are told to go home and wait for their loved one to die.

Those therefore that have chosen to join the wining and dining with the plunders at the expense of fighting for a noble cause, we can only wish them well. Their names shall be recorded on the wrong side of history. Come elections time the Zambian people shall resoundingly reject their lot and vote into government President HH and his alliance partners.

ISSUED BY;

OTIS BWALYA.

INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY,

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.

CIC PRESS TEAM