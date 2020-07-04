Defence minister Davies Chama has issued threats against anyone trying to challenge President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to run for a third term.

His warning had ‘public trouble’ connotations, saying the nomination period will be volatile and emotionally charged.

He said no person can be irresponsible to challenge Lungu’s eligibility, warning that they will fail to control what will happen as filing of nominations is highly volatile and charged with emotion.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chama said it was mischievous of those that were contemplating to challenge President Lungu’s eligibility to file-in his nomination papers for the 2021 elections.

He said anyone harbouring such thoughts was not patriotic, adding that even the courts will not entertain such moves.

“And you know when filing nominations it’s a very highly volatile, potentially charged in terms of emotions, there are crowds at the courts and then you just come up with such, imagine what will happen.

“You will fail to control what will happen,” Chama said, arguing that President Lungu was eligible.

“We can’t even imagine that a person can be such irresponsible unless a person who is not patriotic enough, they want to cause unnecessary tension in the nation. That will not be condoned. I don’t think the courts will be such irresponsible.”

Chama added that PF will not come up with an alternative arrangement in view of these formidable legal challenges against the President.

He maintained that there was no alternative but respecting the law, which those in the ruling party continue to cling to, on account of the Constitutional Court ruling, which others have however, dismissed as inconclusive over the question of whether the President was eligible.

“In the absence of that there will be anarchy. The President is standing, those who have got imaginary petitions, imaginary injunctions he is standing, so we can rest assure them that the President will be running for office again,” he said.