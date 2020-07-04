Defence minister Davies Chama has issued threats against anyone trying to challenge President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to run for a third term.
His warning had ‘public trouble’ connotations, saying the nomination period will be volatile and emotionally charged.
He said no person can be irresponsible to challenge Lungu’s eligibility, warning that they will fail to control what will happen as filing of nominations is highly volatile and charged with emotion.
Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chama said it was mischievous of those that were contemplating to challenge President Lungu’s eligibility to file-in his nomination papers for the 2021 elections.
He said anyone harbouring such thoughts was not patriotic, adding that even the courts will not entertain such moves.
“And you know when filing nominations it’s a very highly volatile, potentially charged in terms of emotions, there are crowds at the courts and then you just come up with such, imagine what will happen.
“You will fail to control what will happen,” Chama said, arguing that President Lungu was eligible.
“We can’t even imagine that a person can be such irresponsible unless a person who is not patriotic enough, they want to cause unnecessary tension in the nation. That will not be condoned. I don’t think the courts will be such irresponsible.”
Chama added that PF will not come up with an alternative arrangement in view of these formidable legal challenges against the President.
He maintained that there was no alternative but respecting the law, which those in the ruling party continue to cling to, on account of the Constitutional Court ruling, which others have however, dismissed as inconclusive over the question of whether the President was eligible.
“In the absence of that there will be anarchy. The President is standing, those who have got imaginary petitions, imaginary injunctions he is standing, so we can rest assure them that the President will be running for office again,” he said.
It is the constitution which says not a person get prepared to fight the constitution on that day not anybody else.
The Defence Minister should be reminded of what happened in Malawi. The Army there defended the Constitution up to the end. It will happen in Zambia if you try to fumble with the constitution. We shall wait for you!
This is why I said adopting Bill ten will tantamind our rights. Imagine all ministers stayed in the office upto the time of handing over instruments of powers to the winner, will that work?
Not at all. These thugs want to seat in for life and no democracy seen as at now in Zambia. Let us all Zambians stand and defend our country from these predators,valcher who have grown to an extent of wanting to wallop our economy for life.
No threats in a democracy..
Why threaten citizens who are merely following what they are required to do under the law?
Is he encouraging lawlessness?
Emotions and Threats do not constitute “The Law!”
These are a bunch of desperate PF cadres who want to continue stealing. No amount of intimidation will stop right thinking citizens of Zambia from kicking out these thieves.
Isn’t he the one who said lake Kariba be filled with urine from Tongas? Don’t expect rational contributions from this man.
Maybe he is a minister in General Orega’s country somewhere in Latin America where dictators have field days. He speaks as if Zambia is his mother’s country. And he forgets that though defense minister but he does not carry a gun. Someone else carries the gun, and trained to fire. He thinks he manufactures soldiers from some factory and they will do as he says however nosense. Aren’t these military men and women our brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues, sons and daughters? At the very extreme aren’t they comrades in arms? Are they all from Defense minister Mwila’s mother’s belligerred womb? Are they his property? What chaos will someone questioning a presidential candidate ‘s nomination be expected to cause in a normal country when doing so is provided for in the constitution? What NOSENSE is this PF type leader talking about. And who does he think is not prepared for chaos anyway? After 9 rough years under PF misrule who is not prepared for chaos? Aren’t we already living in chaos? Is it not chaos in all areas of our livelihood? You get a salary at end of month it’s chaos. You try to budget for the month it’s chaos. You take your meagre budget to the shop to shop for the month it’s chaos! Electricity chaos! Food items chaos! Loadshedding its chaos! Issuance of NRC’s it’s chaos! Everything, everywhere it is chaos! So what different chaos is Mwila talking about? How is any other chaos expected to surprise us? Is it bcos it involves challenging the very living base of Top thieves in government!? Is Mwila the only visitor in Jerusalem who does not know that we no longer care about living the next day, that is if the life we expect to live the next day does not help us free ourselves from this PF bondage? Look! He was quiet all this time but after realizing that BILL 10 IS DEAD, HE IS BRINGING IN THE THREAT OF MILITARY INTERVENTION TO PROTECT PF THIEVES IN GOVT! IS THE ZAMBIAN MILITARY THERE TO PROTECT PLUNDERERS? MR DEFENSE MINISTER, THINK TWICE, IMPUNITY HAS LIMITS. THE SAME WAY YOU HAVE BEEN DEFEATED IN PARLIAMENT OVER BILL 10 IS THE SAME WAY YOU WILL DEFEATED WITH YOUR PLAN B. You can’t just be going against the people s will all the time. So we challenge you if you are man enough, FIGHT WITH THE CONSTITUTION ON NOMINATION DAY, DON’T FIGHT WITH ANYBODY BUT THE CONSTITUTION. IF YOU ARE MAN ENOUGH, DIRECT THOSE THREATS TOWARDS THE CONSTITUTION. DONT SAY “ANYBODY WHO CHALLENGES….bla, bla, bla “, the constitution is not a person so don’t use person pronouns in your threats!!!?? Why targeting anyone, go for the constitution. After all it bears the signature of your president lungu! Go for it! Don’t coil your tail between your legs, GO FIGHT THE CONSTITUTION NOT ANYONE!
Hey! How so desperate! look at them. PF so desperate. Anybody can tell that these thieves are really insecure following the fall of Bill 10. Bill 10 has crumbledo, now they are bringing out threats to citizens openly. Well even the dead, we still count them as humans. We we still be called humans even if Mwila and his fellow thieves kill us for fighting for our rights. LET MWILA AND HIS FELLOW PLUNDERS KILL US. THERE WILL ALWAYS BE SOMEONE TO ENJOY THE FRUITS. WE ARE READY FOR THE CHAOS MWILA IS TALKING ABOUT. WE WILL CHALLENGE LUNGU’s FALSE CANDITURE AND NOMINATION NO MATTER WHAT MAY.
That is a good idea he can not command soldiers to kill us