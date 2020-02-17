Defence Teams Arrest People Faking Patrols.

Defence and security patrol team has apprehended 50 people in Matero Township in Lusaka for idle and disorderly conduct, and another 31 in Ndola.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that those apparehended are unruly group members arming themselves with offensive weapons.

They move around communities under the pretext of patrolling but end up harassing innocent people, some of whom have died in the hands of instant justice mobs.

Ms. Katongo also said three people were lynched by mobs in separate incidents in Matero’s Katambalala, Zingalume and Hill side and some were only rescued by patrol officers.