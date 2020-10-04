Defend The Voters Register At All Costs, Anti-ECZ Protest Will Go Ahead – Simataa

UPND firebrand aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5, Comrade Mainda Simataa, has called on all well-meaning Zambians and majority youth to cast away all fears, and unite to stop the PF government from not only robbing them of their right to vote, but also robbing them of their hopes for a better and brighter future by denying them the chance to vote for their 2021 candidate of Choice, President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking yesterday at a party sensitization/mobilization meeting in support of UPND Deputy National Youth Chair Liswaniso’s call for a protest, Simataa warned by adding that the opposition alliance would be committing political suicide, and also Zambians would be sentencing themselves to a lifetime of poverty, hunger and unemployment if they relaxed, sat back, and allowed a few satanists at ECZ to undermine democracy, and pre-determine the outcome of the 2021 elections in favour of Lungu by illegally deleting the original voters register of 6 million people.

“Protest has now become inevitable. Protest is a constitutional right. Protest is the voice of the oppressed and unheard. Protest is the action of last resort for a people who’ve been systematically and continously denied the right to be heard. So we’re going ahead with a massive nationwide peaceful protest on October 8, 2020, to call for the immediate and unconditional restoration of the deleted voters register, and also the resignation of the entire ECZ commission – CEO Nshindano, Judge Chuulu, and Commissioner Sikazwe. The entire electoral commission is rotten and beyond repair” charged Simataa.

Asked on whether the opposition UPND NDC alliance had gotten a permit from the police to protest, Simataa said the notice of protest had been duly submitted, but as expected, it was promptly rejected without any credible reasons given. A follow-up appeal meeting by the alliance leadership with police Deputy IG Kapeso proved to be even more dramatic, as the DIG upheld the position, and promised to TEST the newly acquired police armoured equipment on would-be protestors.

Simataa maintains that freedom is never free, and that the alliance is ready for the TEST, as ready as the UPND Deputy Secretary General Mcheleka, Ngwira and others currently in prison were ready in Lukashya.