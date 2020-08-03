“DEFEND YOURSELVES AND THE COMMUNITY”, UPND LUSAKA YOUTH LEADERSHIP TELL MATERO YOUTHS

Lusaka – 02.08.20

The UPND youth leadership in Lusaka district, this afternoon met Matero youths and spoke on a number of issues affecting the youths both in the party and at community level.



The wards that attended the meeting included Kapwepwe, Mweembeshi, Matero ward, Lima ward 26 and Muchinga wards.

The youth leadership was led by the District youth Chairperson, Archritious Mwanakayaya, his deputy politics Anthony Zimba and the youth gender Martha Sahamange. Anthony Zimba, told the youths that Matero constituency was very important to the party.

Mr Zimba expressed happiness that after the intra-party elections that was held recently, the party in Matero constituency has remained intact and are more united than before.



Speaking to the youths, Chairman Mwanakayaya told the youths to work extra hard by helping form more branches across the constituency. Mr Mwanakayaya told the youths that UPND belonged to them as they were the majority and game changers.



Mr Mwanakayaya further told the youths to defend themselves and the community when attacked by criminals. “When you are attacked defend yourselves and the community. Since PF are saying the people attacking UPND members and our mothers in these markets, bus stops and compounds are not their members, we will take these attackers as criminals! And even the constitution allows citizens to defend themselves when they are attacked by criminals, so we will defend ourselves and the community”, he said.



The district strong man told the youths to be ready and work in unity as the party prepares for 2021 general election. He told them that discipline was the most important thing.



And Lusaka district youth gender, Martha Sahamange told the youths never to forget how PF have destroyed this country’s economy through corruption and theft of public resources. She said that the country has witnessed high levels of corruption and theft because PF do not mean well for a common Zambian but their interest was their pockets. Martha gave an example of Lumumba road who not long ago was worked on at an exorbitant price but less than a year the road has been damaged forcing the contractor to go on site again. She stated that this was pointing out to the fact that corruption was at play – someone was getting the difference!



The leadership also reminded the youths that all the families of the fallen heroes and those that have been slain in the political battle for a better Zambia look up to them. They told them that, this is the more reason why they should work extra hard to attain what their friends wanted to. “Our friends, the likes of Lawrence Banda, Grayzer Matapa, Mapenzi Chibulo, and many other have died fighting for a better Zambia and their families are looking up to us to ensure that their beloved ones get the desired justice,” the leadership stated.

2021 is the year for the Zambians

UPND MEDIA TEAM