Dozens of worshipers at Shimungalu SDA Church on Saturday morning scampered in all directions for safety while others jumped through the Church windows when Mazabuka District Commissioner Jane Chirwa stormed the church in the company of Zambia Police officers.

The worshipers had defied the one hour worshiping directive during their morning church service.

Upon seeing the DC and the law enforcers who they did not expect during their Sabbath School lessons, they panicked and started to run away for fear of prosecution.

And one of the cornered church members who could not review his identity tried to explain but that did not convince the DC.

Recently the President Edgar Lungu gave a directive to ban large gatherings of people at funeral, churches, bars and casinos among other places.

The DC reiterated that government will not bulge to those standing in its way to fight coronavirus.