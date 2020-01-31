By Lomphande Phiri

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says government should be concerned over the delay by the United States government to send a replacement after recalling its ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote.

Mr Sinkamba tells Phoenix News that the office of the U.S Ambassador in Zambia is important, looking at the support that comes from the American government towards the health sector and the absence of an ambassador should not be taken lightly.

He further notes that the silence by the U.S President on the appointment of an ambassador means a lot following the issues that led to the withdraw of Mr Foote.

US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote left Zambia on 2nd January 2020 following a row over the diplomat’s criticism of the government’s position on same-sex couples.

