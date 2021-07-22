DELAY IN ACCREDITATION OF POLLING AGENTS IS A PF PLOY TO DISADVANTAGE UPND-NDUMBA

Acting UPND Elections Chairperson, says the failure by ECZ to adhere to the agreed date for the commencement of accreditation of polling agents is a PF ploy aimed at disadvantaging the UPND.

The ECZ had on 14th of this month indicated that it had on 1st of July commenced the accreditation of polling agents, but that when he made a follow to up to the ECZ over the issue, he was told that the Commission was still training its officers.

He charged that the ECZ’s insistence that the exercise would commence on Monday next week was evident that the Commission was accrediting PF “behind curtains”.

He called on Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano to issue an instruction Electoral officers in each district that nothing had changed over the agreed date for the commencement of the exercise.