DELAY IN ANNOUNCEMENT OF CABINET (SPECULATIONS TAKING ROUNDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA)

The simple version of the reasons why President Hakainde Hichilema cannot announce his cabinet yet is because at the moment, Zambia has no MP, only has MPs elect. (Chosen to be MP but not yet MP)

POINT ONE…. a person elected to a constitutional office in Zambia is supposed to take oath of office before assuming that office. At the moment, all MP elected by the people have not yet assumed their offices. They will do so when the National assembly resumes next month

POINT TWO…..The constitution of Zambia says the president can ONLY appoint cabinet and provincial ministers from among members of Parliament.

Now, because all the elected MPs have not assumed office, there is no one qualified to be appointed Minister at the moment.

This does not mean our President has not already scrutinized and settled on names for his cabinet because be rest assured that he has but he is obviously acting on the advise of his legal team not to announce the names on the list until the “MPs” become MPs.

What we can only expect to happen soon is the names of those few MPs he will chose to nominate. Remember he has up to 8 names he can nominate as MPs..this power is given to the President to create a balance in the house in case of underpresentation of a particular group of people or part of the country i.e, less female representation. But then, he has no time frame in which to do this so it can be before or after the house sits.