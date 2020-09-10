DELAY TO COMMENCE MOBILE ISSUANCE OF NRCS IN SOME PROVINCES CAUSING PANIC

By Leah Ngoma

The governance, elections, advocacy and research services-GEARS initiative Zambia has urged the ministry of home affairs to immediately address the congestion in national registration cards-NRC- issuance centres and the panic that has been witnessed among citizens in some provinces awaiting the mobile issuance of NRCs to commence.

Gears executive director MacDonald Chipenzi has told phoenix news that the situation has been exacerbated by the delayed start of the exercise in these provinces and people feel it is better to get the cards now before the mobile issuance starts.

Mr Chipenzi further explains that limited to no awareness activities has also been identified as contributory factors to this panic and congestion which has potential to undermine covid-19 preventive measures.

He has since implored the ministry of home affairs to up its game in awareness activities around the exercise nation-wide and assure the public that the exercise will be given the necessary number of days to run its course.

PHOENIX NEWS