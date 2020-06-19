By Bhalewa Zyuulu

A Civil Society Organization, Zithukule Consortium has charged that the failure to open parliament today is a deliberate ploy by the executive to look for more numbers that will support the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

Yesterday Members of Parliament were expected to do a test on the newly procured virtual conference system imported from South Africa worth K5 million but it malfunctioned forcing a further postponement of the re-opening of parliament.

But consortium executive director Nicholas Phiri tells Phoenix News that it is illogical for government to continue pushing forward the resumption of the session of parliament on technical issues.

Mr. Phiri has since advised Justice Minister Given Lubinda to heed to the voice of the majority Zambians and withdraw the bill because in its current form does not represent the interest of citizens.

Meanwhile, Catholic UPND Members of Parliament have disassociated themselves from association of catholic Members of Parliament Chairperson Professor Nkandu Luo’s remarks in which she accused the Zambia conference of catholic bishops of being misinformed on bill 10.

Early this week, Professor Luo said the association of catholic parliamentarians were dismayed with the misinformation exhibited by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops and that if not properly handled may divide the country.

Speaking on behalf of the UPND Catholic Parliamentarians, Kabompo Member of Parliament Ambrose Lufuma says Professor Luo misrepresented herself as the UPND MPS were not parte to her statement because they were excluded.

Mr. Lufuma says the Catholic UPND parliamentarians are in support of the Catholic Bishops stance on Bill 10 which is to withdraw it saying the Patriotic Front has gone beyond the objective of the amendment of the bill.

PHOENIX NEWS